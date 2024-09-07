Slash reveals real reason behind why he 'buys guitars'

Slash just opened up about his love for music with respect to the release of hos latest album, Orgy Of The Damned.

In a conversation with Reverb after he wrapped up his soundchecks during his most recent stop in Chicago, him, being one of the greatest guitarists of all time, discussed his gear philosophy.

"I'm an addict—I buy guitars because I love guitars," Slash told the outlet.

However, the Sweet Child O’ Mine riff-maker clarified how collecting the instrument is not limited to vintage, museum-worthy guitars.

He sees guitars as what they truly are, an instrument to be used and played to create melodies and songs.

"I honestly believe that you can get an excellent, as good as you're ever gonna need, new guitar that doesn't cost an arm and a leg,” he added.

Yet, Slash’s collection does feature a number of vintage guitars, that he connects with for reason or another.

His vintage musical instrument, the Gibson ES-335 from Norm's in LA is a part of the collection that serves as a major player throughout the rather raw tones of Orgy Of The Damned.