Why Prince Harry is a 'big time loser' in his California mansion: Expert

Prince Harry is not liked in the US despite investing time in the country

September 08, 2024

Prince Harry has been branded a nuisance over his decision to continue living in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a mere celebrity living alongside other celebrities in a posh Californian neighbourhood,

Speaking to The Sun, former photographer Arthur Edwards says: “Harry is bigger than he actually is.”

“I also think Meghan [Markle] doesn’t want to come here anymore, He comes back but she never comes with him. What really upsets the King is the fact that he’s never going to see his grandchildren [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet].

Speaking about Harry’s kids, Princess Archibald Princess Lilibet, the expert suggested: “The little boy and girl should be playing with their cousins.

“They should be here enjoying the life of the Royal Family. Instead of that, they’re stuck in their house in Montecito and they’re just celebrities in a town full of celebrities.”

“Here, he was somebody and there, just another celebrity, in my view. He is a loser? Big time.

Meanwhile, late Queen Elizabeth II’s former police officer says: “This morning, I read that before he went [to America] he was the most popular royal and now, he’s gone right down, almost at the bottom of the list."

