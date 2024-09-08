The Weeknd surprises fans with special guests and unique show

The Weeknd debuted some never-before released projects to over 70,000 fans during his latest event in São Paulo, Brazil at Estádio MorumBI.

The diamond-certified global superstar invited on special guest Playboi Carti came out to perform two songs for the sold-out night.

Following their entrancing performance, the Blinding Lights hitmaker surprised his spectators with Anitta who was in disguise as one of The Weeknd’s backup dancers on stage.

As the show reached a conclusion, The Weeknd ended his performances with a unique display of drones in the sky that spelled out the name of his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Hurry Up Tomorrow depicts the visuals and theme of The Weeknd’s ongoing trilogy endeavor, a studio album that would be a follow-up of 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours.

It would serve as the third and final chapter with themes of self and existential-referential themes as seen through the other two installments of Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Weeknd has remained rather active in promoting and teasing his latest project as he recently unveiled a trailer as well as cover art for the album.