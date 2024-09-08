Jennifer Lopez reveals struggles while filming Ben Affleck's 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez, who will soon star in estranged-husband Ben Affleck’s co-produced film Unstoppable, revealed that she struggled filming the upcoming film.



The 55-year-old actress, who recently attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie at the 2024 TIFF, told People magazine, "I struggled on the set a couple of times. I was like, 'Ugh, too close.'"

The Atlas actress then explained that the reason behind struggling was “the character traits and developments,” which “hit too close to home.”

"Women who are moms who get in relationships, and you struggle with them, and you find yourself in dynamics that are not healthy, but you care about the person, love the person?” the On The Floor hitmaker, explained, adding that that's those complicated dynamics about life that she understood really well.



In forthcoming movie, Jennifer plays the role of Judy Robles, a mother of NCAA wrestling national champion Anthony Robles, played by Jharrel Jerome.

Unstoppable had its premiere in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, followed by a theatrical release in December 2024.