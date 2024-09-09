 
Jennifer Lopez feels honored to be part of new movie 'Unstoppable'

The actress expressed her gratitude for being part of her new project and playing the role of Anthony Robles mother, Judy

September 09, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is proud to portray the role of Anthony Robles' mother in her new movie Unstoppable

The 55-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted some insights into the premiere of her new feature at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

The actress first shared a group photo with the cast of her film including the American wrestler's mother, Judy, whom she portrayed in the movie.

J.Lo can be seen donning a reflecting floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress.

"I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film," she wrote in the caption.

"Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life," Lopez penned referring to her role as Selena Quintanilla Pérez in the 1997 biopic.

"These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever. Inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving," the Atlas star continued.

While revealing the release date of Unstoppable which is 'December 6,' Lopez concluded the caption by saying, "It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family."

It is pertinent to mention that Unstoppable is based on real-life story of Robles who was a man born with one leg and fought his way to becoming an NCAA champion.

