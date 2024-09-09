Taylor Swift makes major career move with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at the U.S. Open tennis championship on Sunday, September 8, in New York City, as part of their first joint appearance since the Era’s Tour ended.

Swift marked an appearance with her beau at the U.S. Open 22 years after she sang America the Beautiful there at the age of 12.

They watched the match in a suite alongside Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his better half Brittany.

The love birds were also caught on camera singing along to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness, which was playing over the stadium speakers during the match.

The official Instagram account of the U.S. Open posted different videos of the pop icon and football player on Sunday afternoon.

Swift wore a classic red gingham sundress, and Kelce was seen in a white shorts-polo cardigan topped with a bucket hat.

Moreover, the couple attended various social events together over the weekend.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kelce were seen having pizza in Brooklyn on Friday, then attending a wedding in Manhattan on Saturday. Later, they went to a tennis match in Queens, NYC.

For those unversed, this is the first appearance Swift has made with her beau since reports emerged that the two are looking to get pregnant within this year, and opt for a lowkey wedding affair.

According to a report by OK magazine, the singer “wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible,” because “He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit.”

“And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with,”

This has further been perpetuated by the fact that Kelce himself admitted to his brother on their sibling podcast about tying the knot and getting an engagement ring on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Podcast.

At the time he conversed with his brother about lab-grown diamonds and said, “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f****** NBA player. Can’t wait til I f*****’ make one,”

Only to be met with a reminder from his brother who said, “Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”