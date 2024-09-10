Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make 'great team' together: Source

Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively are a constant support of each other as the couple mark 12 years their of marriage.



On September 9, the pair marked their 12th wedding anniversary following their massive hit of the films It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine.

As both the actors and producers commemorate their wedding milestone, an insider revealed to People magazine, "Blake and Ryan are a great team when it comes to both their family and work."

"They're super supportive of each other," the source continued.

The tipster further tattled, "He's very proud of her. They have a great marriage and love to celebrate everything they created together."

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan and Blake, who first met on the set of their 2011 movie Green Lantern, share three daughters together, including 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, 4-year-old Betty, and a son Olin, 1.

Previously, Blake told the outlet when she started dating Ryan he would send her a bouquet of flowers every week.