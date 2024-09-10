 
Geo News

Dubai princess unveils perfume named 'Divorce' after split from husband

Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum publicly divorced husband in July, making headlines worldwide

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Dubai’s Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum can be seen standing next to a Christmas Tree in this image. — Instagram/@hhshmahra
Dubai’s princess who made headlines for her public divorce announcement earlier this year, has now unveiled her latest venture — a new fragrance named "Divorce".

In a recent post on Instagram, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum shared a teaser of her new fragrance which has taken social media by storm, India Today reported.

The teaser video featured the visuals of shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther.

Later, the princess shared another post in which she revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the fragrance's unique name, "Divorce".

Sheikha Mahra married industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in May 2023 and they welcomed their daughter a year later.

In July, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a post on her Instagram in which she announced the "instant divorce".

The post quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the unique way the princess chose to announce about the end of her marriage.

