Kate Middleton's close circle speaks out on cancer-free status

Kate Middleton’s plans for a ‘few more’ public engagements in the coming months have just received a clarifying update by people in her inner circle, vis-à-vis a source.

An inside source has just weighed in on how much ‘a few more public engagements’ actually means, in the eyes of the Princess herself, reportedly.

This update has been offered by the source during their interview with People magazine.

In the midst of this chat the source that is close to the royals’ inner circle explained, “She had a lovely summer and is very focused on her wellbeing,” so “she is definitely going to be doing less.”

This update comes just a day after the Princess released an announcement to social media revealing that she is officially cancer-free as of the summer of 2024.

For those unversed with the update itself, Kate had said, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you, but “with humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She also signed off by saying, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”