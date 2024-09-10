 
Alice Evans kicked out during child custody hearing over nonserious conduct

Alice Evans and her ex husband Ioan Gruffudd were called for a child support hearing on Monday following their divorce last year

September 10, 2024

Alice Evans was dismissed from a child custody hearing this week for violating court regulations.

Evans, 56, and her ex Gruffudd, 50, had appeared for a child support hearing on Monday for their two young daughters when she was caught sneakily taking pictures of Gruffudd.

The Fantastic Four star Ioan was seated on the other side of the courtroom when a series of icy stares exchanged between them.

Suddenly, at some point, the court constable jumped out of his seat and yelled at Evans.

"Stop that. Delete those. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you," he was quoted by The Mirror. She was then told to leave the courtroom.

Taking photos inside a court is strictly banned, both in the US and UK.

Evans was eventually let back in after deleting the pictures in the corridor as per the judge's order. Some of the snaps were said to be taken at point-blank range.

Moments later, the judge issued a second warning to the actress after she was seen with her phone in her hand again, Daily Mail reported.

However, the intention behind taking his pictures is still unclear.

