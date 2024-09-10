 
Prince Harry is reportedly embracing more freedom as he turns 40

September 10, 2024

Here's how Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with family and friends

As Prince Harry turns 40 next week, plans for his birthday celebration has finally been revealed.

According to Hello! magazine, Harry is gearing up to celebrate his birthday on September 15 with a cozy party at his Montecito home.

The Duke of Sussex will be surrounded by his wife, Meghan Markle, their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and a few close friends.

Following their celebration, Harry and his inner circle are reportedly set to enjoy a relaxing weekend in the mountains.

Since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan have focused on creating a more private life in the U.S.

Now, as Harry embarks on the new chapter of his life, he is embracing it with more freedom.

An old friend recently told the outlet, "He has longer to work things out now," adding, "He and Meghan are not under any time pressure – it's all on their own term."

This comes amid reports that Harry is seeking reconciliation with his royal family. After a period of strained relations, insiders claim that Harry keen to mend ties, particularly with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

