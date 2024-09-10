Van Hunt's romance takes Halle Berry to the moon

Love is something Halle Berry has in plenty when she crosses paths with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, years ago.



Dating him since 2020, the John Wick actress said she had never experienced this before to fall for someone so bad.

“It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex,” the 58-year-old told Marie Claire.

“That has never happened to me, ever,” she continued. “Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Recalling how she met her boyfriend, Halle said, "You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you."

"The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.’"

She concluded, "It took me a minute to get it right,” but “the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."