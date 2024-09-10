Chappell Roan names all musicians who reached out after she found fame

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and many more have reached out to Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has revealed which female musicians reached out to her to support her amid her rise to fame.

Chappell shared that pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who is enjoying the top spot on charts these days, reached out to meet her and discuss their rise to worldwide fame.

“We’re both going through something so f–king hard… she just feels like everything is flying, and she’s just barely hanging on. It was just good to know someone else feels that way,” the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker told Rolling Stone.

Other singers that reached out included Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, who revealed that Good Luck, Babe! is her favorite song from the artist.

Katy Perry shared a piece of wisdom and advised her to not read social media comments. Miley Cyrus extended a party invitation. Hayley Williams offered to chat anytime via a DM.

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker have had walks with Chappell, whereas their bandmate Phoebe Bridgers hung out at her place and talked about “abusive and violent,” fan behavior.

The band Muna had dinner with the Hot To Go! crooner, and Lorde gave her tips to keep a low profile at the airport. Even Lady Gaga shared her number with the 26-year-old, but she hasn't reached out due to nervousness.

After revealing the long list of female artists who’ve reached out, the singer shared that not many male artists have offered any support.

Chappell Roan said: “Not a lot of boys have been like, ‘Let me know if you ever want to talk about it.”