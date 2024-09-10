Selena Gomez on hiding from fans: 'It doesn't work'

Selena Gomez has a huge fanbase and some of them are very obsessed with her. So, hiding from them, the pop singer said, is impossible.



Recalling an incident to support her decision to hide from fans, the Only Murders in the Building star said, "Yeah, it doesn’t work. Literally, one time, I was in line for something. I was fully in disguise, and I was talking to someone."

She told Vanity Fair, "I don't even remember what I said. And then the woman in front of me goes, 'My God, it is you! I thought I heard your voice!'

"I was like, oh God, what do I sound like to people? And then I also feel so silly once I get busted."

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena raved about her boyfriend Benny Blanco, "I’ve never been loved this way," adding, "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," noting, "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Meanwhile, the Calm Down singer gave seemingly an evasive answer to the marriage question, "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," noting. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."