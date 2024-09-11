Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement'

Meghan Markle clashing her big announcements with Kate Middleton’s cancer video has been called out by an expert.



Former GMB host, Piers Morgan brands the Sussex efforts in vain as Kate Middleton manages to over shadow the Californian royals.

Piers writes for The Sun: “At 4.29pm on Monday afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a stunningly powerful three-minute filmabout Kate’s ongoing battle with cancer.”

“And at 6.09pm, Netflix released a promo for a new documentary series about Polomade by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he noted.

“Of course, it may just have been a stupendous coincidence but if you believe that, then then I’ve got some very dodgy old Ford Cortinas to sell you.”

“Regardless of whether Meghan and Harrydeliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William’s big announcement, or just to capitalise on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement, added Piers.

“All Tuesday’s newspaper front pages, from England and Australia to America and India, were dominated by images from the Wales’s film, with barely a cursory side mention to the Sussex’s bejewelled-horse-and-mallet grift,” he mocked.