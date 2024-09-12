 
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes take over stage amid speculations

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes show up on stage at the MTV Award Show amid past speculations

Web Desk
September 12, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter took over the stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Shawn Mendes.

The songstress, who was nominated for six VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Song of the Year and Best Editing for Espresso and Best Direction and Best Art Direction for Please Please Please performed a medley of Please Please Please, Taste and Espresso during the ceremony, which took place at UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, September 11.

Carpenter, who donned a white bodysuit, was flanked by dancers dressed as astronauts while Mendes was in attendance on Wednesday to perform on the VMAs stage, a few moments earlier.

According to US Weekly, Carpenter’s VMAs appearance came weeks after the release of her Short n’ Sweet album, which fans speculated that it might be inspired by her brief romance with Mendes.

As per the outlet, the pair were first spotted together in February 2023 and sparked dating rumors.

Moreover, after they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party separately the following month, Entertainment Tonight reported that “they were an item, but Mendes denied dating Carpenter.”

As far as Shawn Mendes is concerned, he subsequently rekindled his relationship with Camila Cabello, whom he initially dated from 2019 to 2021, after they were seen kissing at Coachella in April 2023.

It is worth mentioning that according to US Weekly, Mendes and Cabello broke up in June 2023 and Cabello was the one who “decided to end things” while Mendes was “very upset” that they could not make it work.

