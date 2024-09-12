Jon Bon Jovi stops woman from suicide attempt amid music video shoot

Jon Bon Jovi successfully saved a woman just before she could attempt suicide.



The rock icon, 62, was shooting the music video on September 10th when he spotted a woman on the Nashville pedestrian bridge.

The surveillance footage emerged on Wednesday as the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department took notice of the incident at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Taking to X, the police lauded the rockstar in the caption for his responsible move.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a post on X.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," MNPD Chief John Drake added.

The YouTube video, which has since been removed by the platform, showed the musician approaching the unidentified woman standing on the ledge.

The Bon Jovi frontman had a moment alone with the anonymous woman before he finally carried the woman in crisis to a safer part of the bridge with the help of another woman.

Bon Jovi's foundation, the JBJ Soul Foundation, routinely deals with people in crisis, from hunger to homelessness, among other issues, so he has extensive training in speaking to individuals in crisis, People confirmed.