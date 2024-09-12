Hugh Grant reveals he cried after reading 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' script

Hugh Grant loves the script of the fourth sequel of Bridget Jones.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Wednesday, the 64-year-old star, who reprises his role as Daniel Cleaver in the upcoming movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, said he cried after reading the script of the fourth season.

“I loved the script — it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one,” said Hugh. “But really there’s no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all. They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about.”

Hugh also revealed to the outlet that he "wrote some scenes" to make sure Daniel Cleaver fit into the sequel with the approval of director Michael Morris.

For those unversed, Hugh, who appeared in the first and second sequels of the Bridget Jones films, turned down an offer to star in the third season.

“I really couldn’t fit my character in — he just didn’t belong, so I stepped aside,” he told the publication.

But Huge was proud to be a part of the Mad About the Boy, saying "It’s absolutely the best [Bridget Jones book], and I think it’s very funny and very, very moving."

“I’m not in a lot, I did a week’s work, that’s it. … But when you see the film, you’ll be very moved,” he added.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released on February 14, 2025.