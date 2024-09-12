Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role

After the absence of Storm from truckloads of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, Halle Berry is still teasing the future of her X-Men character.



During the promotions of Never Let Go, the 58-year-old shared thoughts on the possibility of her mutant role appearing in the MCU projects in the future.

"Perhaps you never know. We'll find out, fingers crossed," the John Wick actress said, suggesting to fans that it is too early to close the book on her character.

On the question of whether she was interested in reprising her past characters, such as Catwoman and Storm, she said, "I would revisit any of them, actually."

"I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

Earlier, the Kidnap star opened up about her conversation with Blake Lively about appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," Halle told Comic Book.