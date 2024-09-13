Jack Antonoff reveals intention behind earplugs for Katy Perry performance

Jack Antonoff had no intention to diss Katy Perry when he put earplugs on during her MTV VMA performance.



The music producer yet found himself at the center of controversy as critics slammed him for being 'disrespectful.'

The criticism began as a clip of him putting something in his ear as Perry sang went viral on X, which was captioned, “jack antonoff putting airpods in during katy’s performance … such loser behaviour.”

Many others followed suit, but Antonoff, 40, took notice and clarified any misunderstandings.

“I would like to tell you directly from me that i (sic) did in fact use earplugs the other night,” he wrote. “they were blue ‘hearos’ brand and im mortified to admit that i’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk.”

Antonoff then took a sarcastic shift as he called it “humiliating” for him to disclose that he not only uses the earplugs in extremely loud environments but “on planes and every night while” sleeping.

“There is nothing left to do but apologise and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and I, I do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed,” the Rollercoaster star went on.

Antonoff, who frequently collaborates with Grammy-winning popstar, Taylor Swift, did not stop there and further wrote, "I’m sorry to those i let down and today i will not being going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it.

“The band and I have decided to keep all dates as scheduled,” he concluded, referring to his rock group, Bleachers.

Most fans managed to understand his hilarious jab, with one saying, “Thanks for promoting proper concert ear safety Jack bestie.”

A second user joined in, saying, “I also wear earplugs sometimes. This isn’t a crime bestie.”

“Thank you for finally speaking up about this,” another added sarcastically.