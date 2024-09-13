Elton John mocks King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding crowd

 
September 13, 2024

Sir Elton John has taken a playful jab at King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While reminiscing about his 2005 civil partnership with David Furnish, Elton compared it to King Charles and Queen Camilla's big day.

In an interview with Variety magazine, the singer, who remains close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reflected on his wedding with David.

He joked that it had "bigger crowd" as compared to Charles and Camilla's ceremony which took place at at the same venue, Windsor Guildhall, just months apart.

"We did it at the same place as Charles and Camilla. We had a bigger crowd," Elton said.

His comment has sparked reaction from royal insiders with Rebecca English, a Royal Editor, offering a different take.

She told DailyMail, "I was standing outside the Guildhall and we were packed like sardines. There were people with flags and bunting, so I'm really sorry but I don't think he knows what he's talking about."

It is worth mentioning that his comments come amid ongoing tension between Harry and Meghan with King Charles.

Elton has frequently expressed support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including assisting them during their transition from royal life.

