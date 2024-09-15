King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation soon after monarch olive branch

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that King Charles and Prince Harry will reconcile soon following the monarch's olive branch to the duke on his 40th birthday.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal expert shared his views on the royal family’s heartfelt statement on Harry’s 40th birthday, saying “The RF have sent best wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th Birthday. I doubt there will be reconciliation in the near future.”

However, Richard Fitzwilliams further said, “The Sussexes have ruthlessly monetised their links with the RF. the problem is trust!”

Moreover, about Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation, the royal expert told the Daily Express UK that a reunion between the rifting brothers might be off the cards for some time yet, but will hopefully have happened before Harry’s 50th birthday in 10 years time.

Sharing his remarks on X, he added “Prince Harry and Prince William's reunion could 'take years'”

“Reconciliation is obviously desirable but if it happens it will be private. The RF knows that the Sussexes use the media ruthlessly,” Fitzwilliams said.

Richard Fitzwilliams made these claims after King Charles released a heartfelt statement to wish Harry a very happy birthday as the duke turns 40 on Sunday.

