Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce 'because' of Jennifer Garner

After the divorce filing, shocking insider accounts have been appearing in the press. The latest states how the reluctant Jennifer Lopez was finally pushed over the edge.



According to well-placed sources, in the last days of their relationship, The Mother actress was working and hoping to bridge the gap with her ex.

But instead, what she noticed, insiders say, was an utter disregard from the Argo star for her efforts to mend ties.

On top of that, the On the Floor singer was frustrated to see the shocking closeness between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner during the ending days of their relationship.

“Seeing the photos of them looking more like a couple than a pair of exes was the final straw for J. Lo, it was the push she needed to finally file for divorce," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

What was worse, sources say, Ben and Jennifer kept coming closer, in the eyes of his ex, irrespective of what they called it.

“J. Lo is fuming and feeling like a total fool, especially after seeing the photos of Jen and Ben together at Violet’s college drop off.”

“The way they are looking at each other is proof in J. Lo’s eyes that there’s a lot more than just coparenting going on, she’s now predicting they’re going to get back together," the snitch revealed.

“It’s so painful and humiliating, she feels beyond betrayed," the mole squealed.

This, in turn, made J.Lo strong on her footing as she sidelined her earlier worries about filing for divorce and ending a marriage of two years.