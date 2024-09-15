Jon Voight's sins of the past pushes Angelina Jolie away?

Jon Voight seems to have a long way to go to be completely forgiven by his daughter Angelina Jolie, as she reportedly still harbours some of his alleged sins of the past.



These issues, sources say, stemmed from the alleged treatment, the Salt actress believed, her father meted out to her mother.

After the National Treasure actor's infidelity and his following separation from her mother, the father-daughter relationship was reportedly never the same.

As the tipster tattled, "She’s never really forgiven him for breaking her mom’s heart."

Following the split, the 49-year-old grew further away from her dad after he reportedly started to ignore her and focused more on "partying and living the life he wanted to" rather than being there for her growing up."

However, the straw that broke the camel's back was when Jon appeared to pose as a close member of Angelina's family — in her eyes — and started to comment on her ongoing conflict with her ex-Brad Pitt, the insiders told In Touch.

"You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense," the veteran actor told Fox News Digital.

This was unacceptable for the Lara Croft star, the insiders shared. "Angelina finds her dad’s politics hard to stomach, but she really draws the line when he talks about her kids as though he has some inside scoop," the bird chirped.

"It makes her absolutely furious and proves Jon is the same self-centered person he’s always been," the mole squealed.