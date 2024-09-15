PSB raises concerns over PFF body's handling of football affairs

A general view of the Pakistan Football Federation headqurters. — PFF website/File

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has expressed serious concerns about the management of affairs by the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC), citing several alleged deviations from the mandate set by FIFA.

In a letter addressed to NC Chairman Haroon Malik, the PSB expressed its dissatisfaction with how its operations, especially elections, are being handled. The board also questioned the transparency and fairness of the key processes, which, it said, contradicted the PFF Constitution and FIFA's directives.

The NC was established by FIFA in 2019 with the task of managing PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring club registration, and organising elections at district, provincial, and national levels. However, the PSB believes that the NC has strayed from these responsibilities.

“The PSB has received several complaints from stakeholders across the football community, including clubs and athletes, raising concerns about how certain processes, particularly elections, are being conducted,” the letter read.

The PSB has raised doubts over the eligibility of football clubs to vote in the Annual General Body Meeting, as per Article 81 (4)(c) of the PFF Constitution. According to the rule, clubs must have participated in at least 90% of matches in the District League Championship and the District Football Championship to be eligible to vote.

“We request clarification on whether District League Championships and District Football Championships were organised during the NC’s tenure. If these championships were not held, please explain how the participation percentages of the clubs were determined,” the letter questioned.

The PSB also expressed serious concerns over the conduct of district-level elections, accusing the NC of using WhatsApp as a medium for voting, which it said violated official voting procedures.

“The ‘District Elections Process Overview’ reveals that WhatsApp was used for conducting elections, which contradicts the official voting procedures outlined in the District Election Rules,” the PSB stated.

The board said this inconsistency raised doubts about the transparency and validity of the electoral process, calling for immediate clarification.

Another significant issue raised by the PSB is the exclusion of government departments from the "National Women's Clubs Championship" under the new format introduced by the NC. According to the board, historically, government departments have participated in the championship, and their exclusion could impact fair representation in the upcoming PFF elections.

The PSB referred to an objection submitted by the Army Sports Directorate, which stated that the exclusion of these departments violated Article 23 (a) of the PFF Constitution, which grants the champion women’s football team the right to vote in the PFF Congress.

“With the PFF elections scheduled in the coming months, the exclusion of these departments could give rise to concerns regarding inclusivity and fair right of representation,” the PSB warned.

The PSB emphasised that these concerns highlighted broader governance issues within the PFF's NC and urged the committee to address these matters in compliance with FIFA guidelines and the PFF Constitution.

“The issues raised in this letter are only indicative and not exhaustive. These points serve to highlight broader procedural and governance issues, which require attention to safeguard the interest of football players in Pakistan,” the letter noted.

The PSB also called for a meeting with the NC to resolve these concerns and ensure transparency moving forward.

“We expect a prompt and comprehensive response, ensuring full compliance with FIFA guidelines as well as the PFF Constitution,” the letter concluded.