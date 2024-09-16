Coldplay leaves fans excited with major news

Coldplay recently delighted fans with an exciting news of hosting two live shows next year.



The band posted a video on the group’s Instagram Story that featured posters from the rock band's first ever concert at Camden's Dublin Castle in 1998, when they went by the name The Coldplay.

The posters, hanging up at the north London venue, also showcased additional information in handwritten notes that confirmed that the boy-band will perform two shows at Craven Park in Hull and London’s Wembley Stadium in August 2025.

Coldplay is currently on a global tour called ‘Music Of The Spheres’

As per the story, the Hymn for the Weekend hitmakers will mark their presence to support the Music Venue Trust, donating 10% of money raised from the gigs to an organization, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

The notes also mentioned that the upcoming shows will be 100% wind, solar and kinetically powered.

Meanwhile, the band's front-man, Chris Martin, along with the group, is currently on a global tour called Music Of The Spheres, which is set to end in November 2024.