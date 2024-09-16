King Charles, Prince William send brutal message to Meghan Markle in major move

King Charles, Prince William send brutal message to Meghan Markle with major move

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a major move to show Meghan Markle her real place in the Royal family on Prince Harry’s birthday.



The members of the Royal family made headlines after they sent public wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday.

However, their social media message to Harry took an awkward turn when they posted a photo with Meghan Markle noticeably cropped out.

The 2018 image, originally showing Harry and Meghan visiting a Dublin start-up, was altered to feature only the Duke of Sussex on The Royal Family Instagram and X accounts.

The monarch and the Prince and Princess of Wales have seemingly sent a brutal message to the Duchess of Sussex that she is not welcomed back into the family fold even if they reunite with Harry.

In a piece for GB News, Svar Nanan-Sen noted that the birthday message “could be seen as an olive branch to Harry from his father who has shown willingness in the past to reconcile with his youngest son.”

“Equally, it shows Meghan Markle is not in the monarch's immediate thoughts following her high-profile public swipes at the Firm over the last four years,” he added.

Another royal expert, Jennie Bond, also noted that William and Kate’s birthday message does not signal towards a royal reconciliation.

"I don't think this almost insignificant gesture signals the start of a reconciliation, but it is an unexpected twist,” he said.