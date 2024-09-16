 
Taylor Swift gets Stephen King on her side: 'End of story'

Stephen King voiced his support for Taylor Swift after Donald Trump claimed to 'hate' the popular singer

September 16, 2024

Stephen King, the renowned king of horror is on Taylor Swift’s side!

The It author voiced his support for the sensation popstar amid her recent and ongoing feud against presidential Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

King, who is also known for his works The Shining and Carrie, was all praises for the singer on his official X, formerly Twitter account.

"I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story,” the author wrote for his seven million followers on the platform.

His remarks for the Lover crooner come after the ex-president to Truth Social to boldly state, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" that, in response, sparked a "I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT" trend on X.

Taylor Swift has recently come under Trump’s radar after she endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee and vice-president, Kamala Harris, the previous week.

Additionally, Stephen King is not the only one who rose to support the Eras Tour headliner. In unexpected turn of events. Swift’s estranged ex-manager, Scooter Braun, also supported the singer with his statement on Instagram saying, “Shake it off Donald. Kamala 2024,” a reference to Swift’s 1989 song of the same name.

