Sofia Vergara embraces Emmy loss in a hilarious way

Sofia Vergara just coped up with not winning an Emmy in a hilarious way.

In a rather hilarious video, the Modern Family alum was filmed eating a hamburger at the Primetime Emmys after-party when she lost the chance to bag the accolade for her role in Griselda.

The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to upload the video of her chomping on the delightful meal and wrote a funny caption underneath.

With a laughing and crying emoji, embracing her loss with a light-hearted spirit, she wrote, “I didn't get an Emmy but I got a hamburger.”



Vergara did not seem to appear in a party mood at that time while she ate however, later on, she began to gently bod her head to the beat of the music playing at the party.

However, she appeared to be in much more lively spirits when she reunited with her pal and America’s Got Talent fellow judge, Hiedi Klum, at the Netflix afterparty at Hilex, Los Angeles.

Both of them wore strapless, gorgeous gowns and let their hair open loose at the star-studded event that happened after the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.