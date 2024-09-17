Titan submersible's haunting first image emerges year after tragic implosion

The Titan submersible, after its implosion, can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video released by the US Coast Guard. — Pelagic Research Services/US Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard recently shared a haunting image of the Titan submersible, revealing the aftermath of its catastrophic implosion for the first time since the tragic event.

The image emerged as investigators kicked off a hearing on Monday, delving into the tragic incident, over a year after the incident, CNN reported.

Last June, the submersible met its tragic end during an ill-fated dive to the Titanic shipwreck, claiming the lives of five individuals aboard.

The photo, taken during a desperate search mission that gripped the world in June last year, reveals the submersible's shattered tail cone amidst the murky depths of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The severed tail cone, with its jagged edges, lies near a torn fragment of the vessel, several hundred yards from the location of the Titanic after days of searching, according to investigators at the hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The hearing is expected to run until September 27.

In its opening presentation, the Marine Board of Investigation said the tail cone and other debris were located by a remotely operated vehicle on June 22 last year.

It said that the image provides "conclusive evidence" the submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion — a sudden inward collapse caused by immense pressure.

It claimed the lives of Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of the vessel’s operator; businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood; adventurer Hamish Harding; and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Remains found were matched to the five men on board through DNA testing and analysis, the Marine Board of Investigation confirmed Monday.

The board on Monday called its first witnesses, including former employees of OceanGate — the firm that developed and operated the submersible.

The presentation also revealed the submersible’s final message — just six seconds before it lost contact with the surface.

"Dropped two wts," the Titan's text to its mother ship read, referring to weights the submersible could shed in hopes of returning to the surface. Seconds later, the Titan was "pinged" for the last time, and the mother ship lost track of the vessel.

The hearing will include "pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crew member duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry," the Coast Guard has previously said.

While the hearing's main aim is to "uncover the facts surrounding the incident", board chair Jason Neubauer acknowledged that the group is also tasked with identifying "misconduct or negligence by credential mariners".



"And if there’s any detection of a criminal act, we would make a recommendation to the Department of Justice," he said.