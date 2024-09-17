'Big Brother' star Ryan Fitzy reveals shocking pay for appearing on reality show

Big Brother's Ryan Fitzy Fitzgerald revealed the amount of money he was paid to appear on the then controversial reality show.

While speaking on his Nova Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Fitzy stated, “A lot of people thought that we got paid a motza when we were on Big Brother. It was $100 a day.”

According to Daily Mail, even by 2004 standards, Ryan added that he wasn't perturbed by his paycheck given his lack of expenditures during his reality show stint.

In this regard, he claimed, “This is the thing. I was in there for three months and you're not spending that money on anything so it's a long time. It's a good little whack when you get out.”

It is worth mentioning that Fitzy, who finished fourth on the show's fourth season behind winner Trevor Butler and runners-up Bree Amer and Paul Dyer, said that there were some fringe benefits thrown in to soften the blow of his meagre money.

As per the outlet, Ryan continued by admitting, “Back in 2004 when I was on Big Brother, I mean I finished fourth, but I left the show with a Mitsubishi Lancer, a trip to New Caledonia, I think I got a TAG Heuer watch, which I've got somewhere around here.”

Furthermore, Ryan's co-host Michael Wippa Wipfli added that he thought the reality pay would have dried considerably over the years as he stated, “I would have thought you used to get paid more. I would have thought, as the years have gone on and budgets tightened up, people see the opportunity too, and social media probably drives a lot of it as well, where people think, well, you can build a huge following.”

Additionally, Ryan claimed that, despite his bank balance, he did not regret his time on the reality show as it wasn't as labour intensive as other series.