Cardi B claps back at haters over postpartum workout

Cardi B claps back at fans criticizing for postpartum workout

Cardi B responded to the backlash she received from her followers for starting workout just few days after giving birth.



On September 16, the 31-year-old rapper shared on her social media that she spent 30 minutes doing workout on the stair master.

The newly minted mom faced criticism from a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The follower wrote with worrisome tone, "It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane."

Cardi took the remark to heart and told her fans to not make comments on her weight and workout routine.

Giving a detail about her workouts she replied to the X user, "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio."

She further explained her reason for jumping into workout just few days after giving birth saying, "Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active..."

The mom of three continue to write, ""But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else??"

So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," she added.

However, the fan was quick to make an apology noting that he didn't intended any harm.

I genuinely didn't mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture," they penned.

"The reply to the OP honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I'm a big fan," the fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

To which Cardi responded agreeing to his statement, "Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure...l just was never the type to care about snap back after birth."

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi shares her new born baby daughter and other two older kids, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, with estranged husband Offset.