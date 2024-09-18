Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated since October Gaza war?

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. — Reuters

DUBAI: Hezbollah accused its arch-foe Israel of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, a sophisticated operation that followed a series of assassinations of the resistance fighters since the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

Here is a list of some operations, including those conducted in the last one year, against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders and commanders that have been blamed on Israel.

Hezbollah

Fuad Shukr

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital on July 30 killed Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr, identified by the Israeli military as the right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

An undated handout photo released by Hezbollah military media press office on July 31, 2024, shows top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr at an undisclosed location. — AFP

Shukr was one of Hezbollah's leading military figures since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards more than four decades ago.

The United States imposed sanctions on Shukr in 2015 and accused him of playing a central role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 US military personnel.

Mohammed Nasser

Mohammed Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 3. Israel claimed responsibility, saying he headed a unit responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israel.

This undated photo released by Hezbollah on June 3, 2024, shows senior commander Muhammad Nimah Nasser, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. — Hezbollah media office

Nasser, a senior commander in Hezbollah, was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations at the frontier, according to senior security sources in Lebanon.

Taleb Abdallah

Senior Hezbollah field commander Abdallah was killed on June 12 in a strike claimed by Israel, which said it had hit a command and control centre in southern Lebanon.

Security sources in Lebanon said he was Hezbollah's commander for the central region of the southern border strip and was of the same rank as Nasser.

Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdullah in a poster published by Hezbollah on June 11, 2024. — Hezbollah media office

His killing prompted the group to fire a massive barrage of rockets across the border at Israel.

Hamas

Mohammed Deif

Israel's military said Deif was killed after fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Younis in Gaza on July 13 after an intelligence assessment. The elusive Deif had survived seven Israel assassination attempts.

Mohammed Deif in a photograph broadcast by Israeli television, dating May 14, 2000. — AFP

Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war. Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of July 31 in Iran, the Palestinian resistance group said.

Ismail Haniyeh, the Doha-based political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, speaks to the press after a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran on March 26, 2024.

Haniyeh was killed by a missile that hit him directly in a state guesthouse where he was staying. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Saleh Al-Arouri

An Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh killed Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri on January 2, 2024.

Al-Arouri was a senior official in Hamas's politburo. — Reuters/File

Arouri was also the founder of Hamas military wing, the Qassam Brigades.