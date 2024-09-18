Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attempt at bail comes to light

Diddy just took a chance at his bail!

As per reports by TMZ, the music mogul has tried negotiating terms and conditions to make bail amid his ongoing legal battles.

He has stated that he would not be contacting any women while he would be out. According to documents obtained by he outlet, if the celebrity makes bail, his security team, who maintains a record of Diddy’s visitors to his Miami Beach home, would hand in the entries on a nightly basis to the government.

This would be to keep the authorities aware of who Diddy is contacting in fair transparency. It is also stated that the American rapper would also restrict his contact with anyone apart from his family, property caretakers and friends who do not have any involvement in the federal indictment.

Specifically, it was mentioned that Diddy would stay vigilant over the fact that he does not have any female visitors with the only exceptions being his family and the mothers of his children.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal representative are trying their level best to address and satisfy the court’s concerns that he might try to contact, manipulate or even intimidate the witnesses to his case.