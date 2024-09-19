 
Prince Andrew ticking time bomb with risks of going ‘rogue'

Prince Andrew has to be kept under King Charles’ shelter, advices expert

September 19, 2024

Prince Andrew is seemingly worrying the Royal Family over his ambitious career plans.

The Duke of York is reportedly keen on writing an account of his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a book and King Charles is dreading the idea.

A source tells Express: "Andrew keeps bringing up the idea of getting his side across via a book," said the source. "But the family believes it is the worst thing he can do.

"He doesn't want to pen a tell-all like Spare, but he's very keen to set the record straight about the Epstein mess and the subsequent fallout."

He then compared Andrew to King Charles’ estranged son, Prince Harry.

"Another Harry would be catastrophic for the family," said the source. "It's better to keep Andrew close than to cut him off.

"The feeling is that keeping him in the thick of it will cause less damage than if he were to go rogue and start firing shots at the family from the outside.

"There are also discussions ongoing about helping Andrew with his living arrangements and for him to remain at Royal Lodge."

