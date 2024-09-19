George Clooney spills details of prank he pulled on Tom Cruise

George Clooney pranked Tom Cruise pretending as Brad Pitt

George Clooney remembered the time when he pulled a prank on Tom Cruise.



The 65-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel's Live on September 17, revealing that he used to send fake letters to people by pretending to be someone else, including former president, Bill Clinton and Brad Pitt.

"Every actor I know I've sent a letter from Bill Clinton," Clooney said to the show host Jimmy Kimmel referring to a fake Clinton stationary he gifted him.

"I try to find their worst film and I tell them, 'So I was on the plane and [watching your movie],' " he continued

Clooney went on to say, "The Brad Pitt one was brutal. I sent it to Don Cheadle, I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat. And I sent it to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect and I said, 'This guy helped me with my accent in Troy and I think it could really help you.' "

Kimmel then responded by saying, "Brad this afternoon said that Tom called him and said 'Yeah, it's cool, you can play Lestat, that's fine, I'm okay with that,' and he was like, 'What are you talking about?' "

It is pertinent to mention that Cruise and Pitt were cast together in 1994's Interview with the Vampire as two vampires living in the 18th and 19th centuries.