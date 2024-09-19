 
'Penguin's Cristin Milioti gives her honest take about 'The Batman' actresses

Cristin Milioti wants to connect with other stars from 'The Batman'

News Desk
September 19, 2024

Cristin Milioti, star of The Penguin, is apparently looking forward to socializing with other actresses from DC Comic movies and shows.

While conversing with US Weekly and other media outlets at the premiere of The Penguin in New York City on September 17, the Made for Love actor shared, “I didn’t [speak with Zoë Kravitz or Crystal Reed], but I would love to chat with them.”

Milioti praised both actresses, saying, “I think they’re fabulous.”

The 39-year-old actress depicts Sofia Falcone’s character, which is based on the original tale of the villainous Gotham criminal Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot in the HBO series. 

For those unversed, Crystal Reed has previously portrayed the role of Sofia Falcone in Fox’s Gotham series.

Notably, Kravitz played the feline anti-heroine Catwoman in the 2022 movie The Batman. In addition to that, other actresses like Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Eartha Kitt have also played the very character before.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Penguin continues the story from where The Batman left off and will be "unpredictable, twisted, and weirder than expected," focussing on Penguin’s rise in Gotham’s criminal world.

