 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters

Chrissy Teigen gives a surprising reaction to social media haters as she indicated that she's not bothered by them

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters 

Chrissy Teigen reacted to "mean comments" on her social media platform while not being bothered by the haters.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the mother of four read out a selection of Instagram comments about herself while she roped in her 8-year-old daughter Luna.

In the first clip, Teigen stomped down a set of wooden stairs with a serious look on her face as she told the camera disapprovingly, “What kind of mother dresses like that?”

Moreover, this was followed by a clip of the Cravings cookbook author pulling up in a car with Luna and bringing it to a sudden stop.

In this regard, the star stated, “You shouldn’t zip line there … My uncle died there. Yeah, he’s dead!”

Additionally, the star went zip lining with Luna during a family vacation to Mexico earlier this year.

Furthermore, Teigen stated appearing to reference the no-pants look she wore to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which she attended with her musician husband John Legend, daughter Luna and son Miles, “What are you wearing? A knitted diaper? Poor John for having to deal with you,”

It is worth mentioning that Teigen previously responded to trolls who criticized her outfit, which consisted of olive green hot pants and a matching cable knit sweater by Chloé.

While replying to an Instagram user who said her look was "the worst outfit for that kind of event," Teigen tagged them and responded, "Thanks for sharing!"

Dave Grohl involves himself in 'intimate' controversy
Dave Grohl involves himself in 'intimate' controversy
Zach Bryan advises fans after Taylor Swift backlash
Zach Bryan advises fans after Taylor Swift backlash
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco planning baby before marriage: Report video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco planning baby before marriage: Report
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's 'make-or-break' trip leaves pals 'worried'
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's 'make-or-break' trip leaves pals 'worried'
Prince Harry finally finds help from Kate Middleton after ‘hell on earth'
Prince Harry finally finds help from Kate Middleton after ‘hell on earth'
Brad Pitt revealed to be 'very committed' to girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt revealed to be 'very committed' to girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Reese Witherspoon 'excited' to take new romance to next level: Source
Reese Witherspoon 'excited' to take new romance to next level: Source
Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers join Chappell Roan fanbase video
Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers join Chappell Roan fanbase