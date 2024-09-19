Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters

Chrissy Teigen reacted to "mean comments" on her social media platform while not being bothered by the haters.



In a video posted on her Instagram, the mother of four read out a selection of Instagram comments about herself while she roped in her 8-year-old daughter Luna.

In the first clip, Teigen stomped down a set of wooden stairs with a serious look on her face as she told the camera disapprovingly, “What kind of mother dresses like that?”

Moreover, this was followed by a clip of the Cravings cookbook author pulling up in a car with Luna and bringing it to a sudden stop.

In this regard, the star stated, “You shouldn’t zip line there … My uncle died there. Yeah, he’s dead!”

Additionally, the star went zip lining with Luna during a family vacation to Mexico earlier this year.

Furthermore, Teigen stated appearing to reference the no-pants look she wore to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which she attended with her musician husband John Legend, daughter Luna and son Miles, “What are you wearing? A knitted diaper? Poor John for having to deal with you,”

It is worth mentioning that Teigen previously responded to trolls who criticized her outfit, which consisted of olive green hot pants and a matching cable knit sweater by Chloé.

While replying to an Instagram user who said her look was "the worst outfit for that kind of event," Teigen tagged them and responded, "Thanks for sharing!"