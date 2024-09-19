 
Geo News

Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row, Harris gets poll bump

Republican describes illegal immigrants as "animals" and gang members prior to pledging Ohio town visit

By
AFP
|

September 19, 2024

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 10, 2024 in a combination of photographs. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 10, 2024 in a combination of photographs. — Reuters

UNIONDALE: Donald Trump railed against illegal immigrants Wednesday and pledged to visit an Ohio town simmering with racial tensions fuelled by his campaign's conspiracy theories, as Kamala Harris courted minority voters and relished a poll bump in key swing states.

The Republican ex-president, whose hardline anti-immigrant rhetoric has become a centrepiece of his election campaign, told a boisterous rally on New York's Long Island that he would visit Springfield "in the next two weeks."

Trump and his running mate JD Vance have repeatedly falsely claimed that immigrants from Haiti were eating residents' pets in the Ohio town, where schools and government buildings have faced bomb threats after their comments.

In fierce remarks on Wednesday, Trump described illegal immigrants as "animals" and gang members who were destroying Americans' way of life.

"We're going to take those violent people and we're going to ship them back to their country, and if they come back in, they're going to pay a hell of a price," he warned.

With the candidates effectively tied in the polls less than seven weeks before Election Day, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday made news that may well impact the race. The central bank cut its key lending rate by half a percentage point, the first reduction since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move, which sharply lowers borrowing costs for Americans, was well-received by Vice President Harris, who has looked to highlight her and President Joe Biden's economic record in her race against Trump.

She called it "welcome news for Americans who have borne the brunt of high prices," while Biden's White House said the rate cut marked a "moment of progress" for the US economy.

But in a potential setback for the Harris camp ahead of the November 5 election, the influential Teamsters union announced it would not endorse a presidential candidate in 2024.

The group had endorsed Democrats in every presidential election since 2000.

The powerful union's decision came minutes after Harris told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute of her commitment to working Americans.

"We have to put the middle class first. We have to put the working class first, understanding their dreams and their desires and their ambitions," she told the group in Washington.

Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated since October Gaza war?
Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated since October Gaza war?
FBI probes suspicious packages sent to election officials across US
FBI probes suspicious packages sent to election officials across US
IIOJK holds first provincial polls in a decade
IIOJK holds first provincial polls in a decade
Presidential polls: US judge warns of election-year risks of foreign hacking
Presidential polls: US judge warns of election-year risks of foreign hacking
Modi govt sued for assassination attempt on Khalistan lawyer with 'murder for hire' plot in New York
Modi govt sued for assassination attempt on Khalistan lawyer with 'murder for hire' plot in New York
WATCH: Boeing 777 aircraft's epic road trip from Jeddah to Riyadh video
WATCH: Boeing 777 aircraft's epic road trip from Jeddah to Riyadh
10 killed, several injured in Iran bus crash: report
10 killed, several injured in Iran bus crash: report
Indian police chief in Kolkata sacked after protests over doctor's murder
Indian police chief in Kolkata sacked after protests over doctor's murder