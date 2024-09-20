Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright broke the silence on her separation from Jax Taylor.



Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old TV personality revealed that she "did every single thing I could" to give her relationship a chance before deciding to end her marriage with her husband of five years.

“Even through our separation, I still was holding on hope that we could work things out,” said Brittany.



In August, The Valley star filed for divorce from Jax, citing "irreconcilable differences."

“I think it's been very obvious much I loved him and how hard I tried to work on our relationship,” continued Brittany.

“I wanted to make sure I did every single thing I could possibly do to give it a chance and to try for my family, for my son, for my future, but I couldn't do it anymore. I had to put myself first,” she added.

For those unversed, Brittany tied the knot with Jax on June 29, 2019, and the couple shares a 3-year-old son, Cruz, together.