Prince Harry going against his royal title with latest move?

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has claimed that the duke is going to help Jill Biden to help the Americans vote.



In a tweet Angela said" “Harry is going to help Jill Biden to help the Americans vote.|

She also raised question saying, “Isn't this against his title of being a UK Prince? He's disloyal to his father and brother, and what does he know about American politics?”

The royal author also commented on a tweet which reads, “Harry has no influence - remember when he called the previous CEO of Twitter about something pertaining to Jan 6th Jack Dorsey wouldn't even accept his phone call. This is a nothing-story.”

Reacting to it, Angela said, “I'm sure you are right, but as we are seeing with the Home Office and protection he keeps on and on trying. Part of that is to upset his father and brother.”

Angela made these remarks after Meghan Markle and Harry announced their new campaign in a meaningful statement through Archewell foundation, urging people to vote in the upcoming 2024 US election.

The royal couple launched the new campaign to make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in “shaping America’s future.”