 
Geo News

Prince Harry going against his royal title with latest move?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched the new campaign to make sure every eligible voter is informed

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Prince Harry going against his royal title with latest move?
Prince Harry going against his royal title with latest move?

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has claimed that the duke is going to help Jill Biden to help the Americans vote.

In a tweet Angela said" “Harry is going to help Jill Biden to help the Americans vote.|

She also raised question saying, “Isn't this against his title of being a UK Prince? He's disloyal to his father and brother, and what does he know about American politics?”

Prince Harry going against his royal title with latest move?

The royal author also commented on a tweet which reads, “Harry has no influence - remember when he called the previous CEO of Twitter about something pertaining to Jan 6th Jack Dorsey wouldn't even accept his phone call. This is a nothing-story.”

Reacting to it, Angela said, “I'm sure you are right, but as we are seeing with the Home Office and protection he keeps on and on trying. Part of that is to upset his father and brother.”

Angela made these remarks after Meghan Markle and Harry announced their new campaign in a meaningful statement through Archewell foundation, urging people to vote in the upcoming 2024 US election.

The royal couple launched the new campaign to make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in “shaping America’s future.”

King Charles breaks cover as Prince Harry announces UK return video
King Charles breaks cover as Prince Harry announces UK return
Jennifer Lopez to out all the lies said about Ben Affleck after putting him on a pedestal
Jennifer Lopez to out all the lies said about Ben Affleck after putting him on a pedestal
Prince Harry receives good news related to reconciliation with King Charles
Prince Harry receives good news related to reconciliation with King Charles
Ex Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler reveals things he did to fit in
Ex Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler reveals things he did to fit in
Zayn Malik does something special on his daughter Khai's birthday
Zayn Malik does something special on his daughter Khai's birthday
Netflix's 'Wednesday' first look of second season unveiled video
Netflix's 'Wednesday' first look of second season unveiled
Prince Harry locks himself away in a fortress with his security
Prince Harry locks himself away in a fortress with his security
Netflix's ‘Squid Game' returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date
Netflix's ‘Squid Game' returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date