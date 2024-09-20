Jennifer Lopez to out all the lies said about Ben Affleck after putting him on a pedestal

Jennifer Lopez is planning to ‘tell all’ about the lies she shared regarding Ben Affleck in a new track that she is rumored to be planning.

News of these intentions have been shared by an inside source close to InTouch Magazine.

This insider in question explained JLo’s intentions by revealing, “When things were good between them J Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal.”

“But her rose-colored glasses are off and she's telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover.”

The insider also went as far as to add that “she's annoyed she wrote all those s*** lyrics about him and is now ready to write a follow-up, basically a break up song, that will hit him where it hurts and blast him for all the ways he let her down,” including their private moments.

This report comes almost a month since the same publication quoted a similar source for revealing just how desired Affleck is on the market right now.

“He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it,” they explained.