Sebastian Stan dwells on blast from the past with Leighton Meester

Sebastian Stan recently dwelled on his past relationship with the Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, whom he dated for two years.



While recalling being deeply in love, Stan in a new interview with Variety reflected on his time on the famous teen drama and shared that he was experiencing his first love at that time.

“Walking around the city, seeing these same buildings and streets—life seemed simpler,” the 42-year-old actor expressed, adding, "It was the first time I was in serious love with somebody.”

The two met while working together on Gossip Girl and they dated from 2008 to 2010.

While Leighton, who played the popular Blair Waldorf in the six-season series, Stan on the other hand, appeared in only 11 episodes.

The Captain America star, who played Carter Baizen in between 2007 and 2010, has avoided publicly discussing his relationships over the years, however, he once spoke highly about Meester in a 2009 interview.

He called his then lady-love “the most interesting, sophisticated, talented and an extremely funny person”, according to People.