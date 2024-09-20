Photo: Brad Pitt plans substitute as Angelina Jolie kids disown him: Source

Brad Pitt was reportedly hurt when his kids, whom he shared with Angelina Jolie, dropped his name.

According to a source privy to Closer Magazine, the acting sensation is now planning to add another member to his family with girlfriend Ines De Ramon, who is a jewellery designer.

The source began, “The fact that he’s ramped up these baby plans at a time when most of his kids seem to have disowned him has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows.”

They went on to mention, “But Brad has always wanted more kids – though no one imagined he was serious or that he’d be signing up for changing nappies in his sixties.”

“He can’t stop talking about how much he misses having little ones around,” the confidante remarked before moving to a new topic.

As fans will be aware, Brad already shares six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with former wife Angelina Jolie.

However, their kids reportedly became estranged from Brad after their infamous plan fight leading to the couple’s divorce.