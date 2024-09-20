 
Watch Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry play ‘candle blowout race'

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry star together in 'Transformers One'

September 20, 2024

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry celebrated the release of their film with a fun challenge.

Chris and Brian took part in a “candle blowout race” against the hosts of Australian YouTube channel How Ridiculous.

In the video, the Thor actor competed against host Derek Herron. Equipped with fire extinguishers, the duo began putting out a series of candles on a long table. The actor, 41, even switched to a leaf blower to put the flames out faster than his opponent.

When the duo reached the end of the table, they handed the blowers to their team members, with Hemsworth passing it to Henry, 42. The Fire Inside star then continued the battle, where he had to use a water blaster to put out the last bunch.

However, the How Ridiculous team member extinguished the candles first, after a very close competition. He ran to the final candle and blew it out, with Brian tailing him and losing by mere seconds.

“We win,” the How Ridiculous hosts shouted happily.

Chris then jokingly sprayed the hosts with a water gun and yelled out, “Noooooo!”

The video comes after Transformers One premiered in New York, where Chris and Brian were joined by other cast members including Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi.

