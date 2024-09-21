Matt Damon spills beans about major changes in his family

Matt Damon revealed about the changes in the family dynamic since his eldest daughter Isabella moved out and left for college.

Matt is dad to daughters Isabella and Stella with wife Luciana as well as daughter Alexia from a previous relationship.

During an interview with E! News at the Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in New York City, Matt spoke about the family adjustment after Isabella left for college.

In regards to this, he explained, “We have a 26-year-old [Alexia], so we've been through this once before but it's still a major adjustment for us and her sisters.”

Moreover, he added by admitting, “It's a different household with one less person there. So, it's a big adjustment.”

Additionally, back in August, Matt chatted about his daughters and what it means to be a girl dad, in an interview with Andy Cohen during his appearance on SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

According to People, when asked what his best advice is on being girl dad, Matt told Andy, “Oh man I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean ultimately it's about building self-esteem.”