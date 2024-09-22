Martha Stewart's take on her documentary leaves Nteflix in hot water

 
Martha Stewart' remarks on her documentary drops a bombshell on the streaming giant

News Desk
September 22, 2024

Martha Stewart, a renowned American writer and businesswoman, recently criticized the streaming giant Netflix for a documentary made on her.

According to Page Six, the 83-year-old writer slammed Netflix’s production titled Martha

The streaming platform organized the premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, and to attend the event, Martha used Netflix’s private jet.

The "domestic diva" expressed her concerns by saying that the documentary is “lazy” and does not tell the “real story” of her life.

The same outlet reported that Martha’s main complaint was that the documentary focused too much on her 2004 insider trading case and time in jail.

She said, “I can talk a little bit badly about that. It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair.”

The founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia also confessed that the director, R.J. Cutler, “refused to change anything” she wanted.

Moreover, Martha admitted that she usually avoids speaking negatively about things but she could say something bad about this film because it centers around the portrayal of her "negative image."

“I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business,” she concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that, as per the report of the same news agency, Netflix is “p****” after her public disapproval.

