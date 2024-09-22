Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince William's latest emotional statement

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has extended his support to brother-in-law Prince William as the Prince of Wales visited Aberdeen to thank the city's homelessness organisations for their work supporting rough sleepers.



The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram and shared a video of him from the visit, saying “A huge thank you to the incredible homelessness workers and organisations in Aberdeen for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts.

“Your work in supporting those most vulnerable and commitment to making a difference in the community is truly inspiring. Together we can end homelessness.”

In a previous post, the Prince of Wales shared stunning photos from the trip and wrote in the caption, “Brilliant to learn about all the incredible work being done by Shelter Scotland to support individuals facing homelessness in Aberdeen.



“As a key member of the Homewards Aberdeen Coalition, @shelterscotland are helping young people take steps towards a brighter future, as well as being committed to defending the right to a safe home for everyone.”

The posts have received massive support from the fans and friends.

James Middleton also took to Instagram and extended support to Prince William by pressing the heart button on all the posts.