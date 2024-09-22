Margot Robbie shows off baby bump during girls night out

Margot Robbie is a proud mom-to-be!

On Saturday night, as per DailyMail, the Barbie star showed off her baby bump as she headed to The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California.

The 34-year-old actress wore a body-fitted maxi dress that accentuated her bump while she completed the look with a black coat draped over her shoulders and a matching bag.

Additionally, Robbie added a chic touch to her attire with black heels and let her hair loose. She looked in high spirits as she enjoyed a girl’s night out without her husband, Tom Ackerley.

The Suicide Squad actress’s recent public appearance comes after she and her film producer partner unveiled exciting news that they were helming The Sims movie.

As per Variety, Kate Gorman, the general manager of The Sims franchise, earlier told the outlet that he aims for the film to have the same “impact” as Robbie's hit film, Barbie.

“What I will tell you is it’s very much rooted in The Sims’ universe. And what we want is to have a truly authentic ‘Sims’ experience brought to a theatrical release,” Gorman said.

“So, what you’ll see from us is that we have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want,” he further added.