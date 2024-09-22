 
Jessica Alba explains why her daughter wore her dresses better

Jessica Alba is the mother to two daughters and a son

September 22, 2024

Jessica Alba gushed over the style of her daughters, Honor and Haven.

In a recent chat with People, Jessica recalled the time when her daughters paid a tribute to her by wearing their mother’s dresses to the premiere of Jessica's flick, Trigger Warning.

She kicked off the chat by saying, “"I love reusing things, and I love two or three uses out of anything, especially a red carpet look."

"It was my idea, because I didn't want to go and get them a dress for one night, you know?" the Fantastic Four actress added.

For the event, her eldest daughter Honor opted to wear her Prada dress from the London premiere of Valentine’s Day in 2010.

On the other hand, Haven donned her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that Jessica wore for a Comic-Con appearance in San Diego to promote Good Luck Chuck in 2007.

"So I knew they were going to the screening for Trigger Warning, and I was like, 'Would you guys wear these dresses? I picked them out. I think they would look really cute on you, but I mean, if you don't like them [it's okay],’ " she continued.

"It was just really cute, and ... then they were both like, 'Yeah, okay, fine. It's cute. Yeah, I'll wear it,' " she also recounted.

Conclusively, the 43-year-old actress claimed, "I think they both thought that they wore it better — which, by the way, they did. True story."

